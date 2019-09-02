Expect heat and sunny skies in Middle Georgia, as Dorian remains stationary over Grand Bahama

Starting last week, all eyes have been on Hurricane Dorian, which peaked at category 5 over the weekend. This remains a very dangerous storm, mad all the more dangerous by the fact that it is currently stationary.

Dorian continues to batter Grand Bahama island with 104 mph+ winds and heavy rain, not to mention significant storm surge. We are already seeing damage from the area and it will become more devastating once Dorian finally moves on…which will likely take at least 12 hours.



Once Dorian moves away from Grand Bahama, it still takes its time to push up the east coast. We are NOT anticipating a landfall in Florida or Georgia at this point. That being said this is still a major hurricane and those areas will still see impacts in the way of rain and storm surge through Wednesday night.



Meanwhile, in Middle Georgia, we are expecting just a passing chance of a storm in our southern counties through the next few days. The big story will be the heat. Highs will be in the mid 90’s to start the week, with upper 90’s possible by the end of the weekend.