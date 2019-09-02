Hundreds come out to 43rd Annual Labor Day Road Race

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Runners from all over Georgia came to Macon for the 43rd Annual Labor Day Road Race.

It’s a tradition for many. The Macon Track Running Club says there’s only one person who’s ran all 43 years.

- Advertisement -

The money raised goes back to the Macon Track Running Club. Vice President Bonnie Hopkins says the money really goes back into the community.

She says they help with projects that motivate people to walk and run.

Hopkins says 1,700 people ran today.

“Perhaps the storm may have impacted our numbers, people waiting to see what was going to happen,” she said. “This is probably one of the coolest starts we’ve had. It’s a beautiful morning temperature wise.”

Those in attendance say it’s a tradition for their families and a great way to end their Labor Day weekend.