Macon-Bibb opening shelters for evacuees, their pets ahead of Hurricane Dorian

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County and community partners are working to accommodate evacuees ahead of Hurricane Dorian. They started prep work Monday to make sure everything is ready for those driving from the coast.

Macon-Bibb and Red Cross partnered to open a shelter at South Bibb Recreation Center for evacuees. Red Cross is offering three meals, showers, and counseling.

Red Cross staff says 85 people on the public registry list, who are sick and elderly, are heading to the South Bibb Rec Center Monday night.

“We have mental health people here,” Shelter Manager Stephen Pollit said. “We will have financial counselors here. We will have spiritual people here and have public health nursing here.”

For evacuees with pets, the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter is opening its doors.

“We’re trying to house 50 animals at our facility and then were working with the Sheriff’s Department Bond-able Pups Program and if we run out of room, they’ll house them there at their facility,” Animal Welfare Director Tracey Belew said.

Belew says she’s expecting a full house at the shelter and needs volunteers. They also need Pet Smart and WalMart gift cards to accommodate the pets’ needs.

“These are peoples animals and their pets and part of their family and we know how important it is they feel safe and that their animals are safe,” she said.

Coliseum Medical Centers has two crews from the NICU unit en route to help their sister facilities on the coast. EMS and Emergency Management Coordinator Liana Rogers says crews are bringing back four NICU patients.

“Stay here until it’s all clear there and as the facilities get back online, we’ll take them back so they’re close to home,” Rogers said.

Red Cross is accepting donations. You can drop gift cards off at one of the seven fire station locations.