MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon church is opening its doors for Hurricane Dorian evacuees and needs help gathering supplies.

A post on Encounter Church’s Facebook page Monday says the church will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Church leaders are seeking air mattresses, bottled water and food from the community. Clothing is not needed.

The church says it is “in touch” with Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare on Fulton Mill Road and that that facility will be able to house animals and allow owners to visit them.

Encounter Church is located at 2675 Gray Highway. You can contact the church at (478) 304-8003.