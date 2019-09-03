Airbnb’s in Macon offer free place to stay for evacuees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The room or home renting service, Airbnb, is offering assistance to Hurricane Dorian evacuees.

Airbnb hosts can sign up to be a part of the open homes program. The program helps those undergoing a crisis such as a hurricane.

Host Nancy Williams says she lived in Savannah during a hurricane in the past. She understands what evacuees are going through.

“But I thought at that time, what do you do if you don’t have family to go to?” Williams said. “And when Airbnb offered that opportunity to be a host for evacuees and I thought, ‘yeah this is something I really want to do?”

For evacuees who need a place to stay, visit Airbnb’s website.