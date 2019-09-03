Hearings for 3 candidates accused of not living in city limits

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The City of Warner Robins held three public election hearings today. the hearings come in response to questions regarding the residency of the candidates.

Zach Collins, a candidate running for post 2; Kevin Lashley, a candidate running for post 4; and Eric Langston, a candidate running for post 2 were all challenged on their residency.

Kevin Lashley is running against Tim Thomas for post 4.

Tim Thomas’s wife, Carol Thomas, initiated the to challenge Mr. Lashley.

The city charter states that to be eligible to run for an office, the candidate must reside in the city for at least a year from the date of qualifying and their post for 6 months.

The City of Warner Robins qualifying is August 19 to 23.

Carol says Lashley lived outside of the cities limits.

“According to an open records request, the Lashley’s moved and the new house purchased within the city of Warner Robins limits didn’t close until August 31, eight days after the last day of qualifying,” Carol said.÷

Carol also says Mr. Lashley didn’t change his voter registration address until a few months ago.

Lashley says his new home closed August 31st but he moved in with his in-laws on the 18th, in the cities limits.

Lashley says moving in with his in-laws is proof of residency in the city of Warner Robins and therefore counts.

Michelle Riley is the Election Superintendent who tried all 3 hearings today.

“Riley will review the documents and notes from the hearings and hopes to make a decision within the next 24 to 48 hours,” Mandy Stella said, the assistant to the Mayor.

Lashley says he will continue to fight if the decision is not in his favor.