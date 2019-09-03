Help for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon-Bibb County comes together to help victims of Hurricane Dorian.

Chief Marvin Riggins with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the main focus is to help those impacted.

The fire department is collecting gift-cards as long as shelters are open for evacuees.

“We want to do all the things we can to be good neighbors,” Chief Riggins said.

Chief Riggins says the fire departments send the collected gift-cards to the Emergency Management Agency who then gives them to evacuees. To donate a gift-card, visit any fire department in Macon-Bibb.

In 2016, Pastor Caleb Newberry traveled I-16 during Hurricane Michael evacuations. He says as the traffic came to a standstill, and he became overwhelmed with the urge to help.

Newberry’s church, the Encounter Church on Gray Highway, opened its doors to 175 Hurricane Michael victim.

Pastor Newberry says when hurricane season hits, Encounter Church does everything they can to help.

Local businesses donate food, blankets, and beds while volunteers work to accommodate those in need.

“Sams, Ingles and other businesses donate,” Newberry said. “The community has done this. We haven’t had to spend anything.”

Pastor Newberry says the church expects 50 people to arrive tonight. He thinks 150 evacuees will arrive on Thursday.

“What they are going through is awful, so helping them feel at home is everything,” Newberry said.

If you want to donate or volunteer, contact Encounter Church on Facebook.