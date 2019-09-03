Hurricane Dorian weakens to Category 3 as it camps out over devastated Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian weakened to a Category 3 storm over the Bahamas early Tuesday, after it virtually stalled out over the island nation where it caused devastation and was blamed for at least five deaths.

The National Hurricane Center said in a 2 a.m. update that Dorian, which on Monday had weakened to a Category 4, had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and was stationary about 30 miles northeast of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.

While forecasters at the hurricane center warned late Monday that a slow weakening was expected, “the bottom line is that Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it tracks very near the East Coast of the U.S. from Florida to North Carolina during the next few days.”

In the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at a Monday news conference that parts of the northern Bahamas were in the midst of a “historic tragedy” and that five people had been confirmed dead and at least 21 people had been injured and taken to hospitals.

Officials say Dorian is set to come “dangerously close” to Florida’s east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over North Carolina’s coast late Thursday.

Both the Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach international airports in Florida shut down their operations Monday, and Orlando’s airport planned to cease all flights at 2 a.m. ET Tuesday. Amtrak also canceled some of its East Coast service.

More than 70 nursing homes and assisted living facilities have evacuated along Florida’s east coast. Many of the state’s toll roads are suspended, and several ports have closed. In addition, more than 85 shelters are open statewide.

Six counties east of Interstate 95 in Georgia were ordered to evacuate, Gov. Brian Kemp says.

Minnis said that images and videos seen by officials are heartbreaking, with many homes and businesses and other buildings completely or partially destroyed.

“Dorian is still battering Grand Bahama Island and will continue for many more hours,” Minnis tweeted late Monday. “We know that there are a number of people in serious distress. We pray for their safety and will provide relief and assistance as soon as possible.”

In Grand Bahama Island, the hurricane center warned that “devastating” winds and storm surge would continue into Tuesday morning. “Everyone there should remain in shelter,” it said.

Millions of people along the southeastern coast of the United States are bracing for Dorian’s effects in the coming days as meteorologists warn the storm’s actual trajectory is uncertain. Dorian is expected to move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening, and very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over North Carolina’s coast late Thursday.

President Donald Trump has approved emergency declarations for Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. Virginia Gov. The governors of North Carolina and Virginia have also declared states of emergency.

Southport, North Carolina, Mayor J.V. Dove said that forecasts show the storm traveling up the coast and not making landfall.

“Still, we are expecting and do expect heavy rainfall, perhaps 10 inches or more, plus tropical storm-force winds, and we’re preparing for that,” Dove said on MSNBC early Tuesday. A state of emergency would be in effect at 7 a.m.

“One thing I’ve learned about hurricanes is that a lot of people are very afraid of the winds, but most of our trouble comes from the flooding, the heavy rains that are caused by the hurricanes themselves,” the mayor said.

The National Weather Service in Miami tweeted early Tuesday that coastal flooding had been reported in the city, and urged people to not drive through flooded roadways. The weather service in Jacksonville said fast-moving rain bands would produce brief but torrential downpours and up to 30-mph wind gusts.

On Sunday, the governors of South Carolina and Georgia ordered at least 1 million people to evacuate their coasts beginning Monday.

Authorities in Florida ordered mandatory evacuations in some vulnerable coastal areas.

Areas in the United States with populations of more than 3.5 million were under hurricane warnings, and another 9 million were under tropical storm warnings early Tuesday, according to the weather service.

A hurricane warning was in place for Jupiter Inlet, Florida, to Ponte Vedra Beach near Jacksonville.

A hurricane watch watch extended from Deerfield Beach north of Fort Lauderdale to the South Santee River in South Carolina, and a storm surge warning covered a stretch of the coast from Lantana, Florida, to the Savannah River in Georgia. A storm surge watch covered other areas of the coast.