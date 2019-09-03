All lanes on I-16 traveling westbound today

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The I-16 contraflow from Savannah to Dublin is active. This comes as an effort to facilitate travel from mandatory evacuation zones and areas of expected impact from the storm.

The contraflow allows evacuation traffic to use all four lanes of I-16 to travel westbound. It started at 8 a.m. today and remains in place until further notice.

GDOT Highway Emergency Response Operators and Georgia State Patrol have formed 13 strike teams that will help with traffic situations that may occur.

GDOT says all eastbound access at interchanges is blocked from Dublin to Savannah on I-16 during the contraflow process. A median crossover on I-16 east of I-95 will cross traffic over onto I-16 eastbound lanes to travel westbound.

Travelers may exit contraflow lanes at the following locations:

Exit 143 @ SR 30 / US 280 (Exit to Pembroke at Ellabell, Georgia)

Exit 116 @ SR 73 / SR 301 (Exit to Statesboro and Claxton at Metter, Georgia)

Exit 104 @ SR 23 / SR 121 (Exit to Metter and Reidsville at Metter, Georgia)

Exit 90 @ SR 4 / US 1 (Swainsboro, Georgia)

Exit 71 @ SR 15 / SR 78 (Exit to Soperton and Adrian at Soperton, Georgia)

Exit 67 @ SR 29 (Soperton, Georgia)

Exit 51 @ SR 31 / US 319 / US 441 (Dublin, Georgia)

GDOT says a cross-over on I-16 at SR 26 (MP 38) in Laurens County will direct traffic back to regular westbound lanes prior to arrival in Macon. All westbound exits will remain open after Dublin.