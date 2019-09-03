Macon-Bibb holds tax sale for blighted property

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is changing the way they process blight in communities.

The Macon-Bibb Tax Commissioner, S. Wade McCord, is holding a “subsequent tax sale” on September 3 at 11 a.m. The tax sale happens at the Macon State Farmers’ Market located at 2055 Eisenhower Pkwy in Building B.

The bidding starts at $400 for properties. This auction includes only those properties that failed to sell at an earlier tax sale.

Sale and registration information

For a listing of the properties for sale & registration information, please use the following link: https://www.maconbibbtax.us/#/Subsequent%20Tax%20Sale.

Registered bidders must bring identification and arrive no later than 10:30 a.m. to sign in and receive your bidder number.