Macon mother charged in infant death investigation

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Macon mother is charged with malice murder in the death of her three-month old child. Investigators say 22-year-old Rebecca Ann Kipp turned herself in this morning.

On June 11th, deputies responded to a home in the 2800 block of Regina Drive. According to the arrest warrant, deputies found the infant face down on the couch between the cushions.

- Advertisement -

According to an earlier news release, the grandmother found the child unresponsive. Emergency medical services arrived at the home and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators looked into several statements given by the mother and other evidence at the scene. Kipp is now in the Bibb County jail with no bond.