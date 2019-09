Lisa Boyd is charged with Arson and Public Indecency.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Macon woman is facing charges, accused of trying to set gas pumps on fire.

On August 31, Bibb County deputies found 54-year-old Lisa Boyd at the Marathon gas station at 277 Walnut Street.

According to deputies, Boyd was removing paper from the trash cans and setting it on fire at each fuel pump. Deputies also report that Boyd took off her clothes while arguing with a customer.

Boyd is charged with Arson and Public Indecency.