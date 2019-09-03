Man pulls gun in Popeyes after chicken sandwiches sell out

A man threatened employees at a Popeyes restaurant in Texas with a gun after he was told there were no more chicken sandwiches, police said.

The incident happened at around 8:45 p.m. Monday when a group of about five people went to a Popeyes in Houston to get the buzzed-about fried-chicken sandwich.

- Advertisement -

When the group, believed to be in their late teens and early 20s, were told that the restaurant had sold out of the sandwiches, one of the men pulled out a gun and threatened the workers, Houston police said.

The suspect did not fire the weapon and left before officers arrived. No one was injured, a police spokesperson said.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made.

Popeyes Lousiana Kitchen debuted the sandwich in early August but due to extremely high demand, quickly sold out across the country. In an Aug. 28 tweet, the fast-food chain said it was “working to get The Sandwich back as soon as possible.”

But for some, that isn’t soon enough. A Tennessee man filed a lawsuit against Popeyes last week alleging false advertising and “deceptive business practices by entity to public” for selling out of the fried sandwich.

Craig Barr is seeking $5,000 in damages, according to the suit. A court date has been set for Oct. 28.