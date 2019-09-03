Monroe County hotel staff prepare for more Hurricane Dorian evacuees

FORSYTH, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – As Hurricane Dorian barrels toward the coast, more hurricane evacuees make their way to Middle Georgia.

Governor Brian Kemp issued a mandatory evacuation Monday for multiple Georgia counties ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Many Savannah residents have evacuated their homes. They’re now staying in shelters and hotels in Monroe County.

According to Governor Kemp in a news conference, due to the possibility of downed trees, power lines, debris, and flooding, people could become isolated from essential services, especially those on the barrier islands.

“The only thing we’re really afraid of most is the wind damage because it’s a lot of pine trees around our property, and limbs could damage the roof or damaged windows,” Hurricane Evacuee Fred Horn said. “In the past, hurricanes that have been a major threat is because of wind damage.”

Hotel staff in Monroe County are preparing for more hurricane evacuees to come Tuesday and Wednesday.