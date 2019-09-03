Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 26-30

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 26 and Friday, August 30. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

The Real Deal Grill & More
185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

Papa John’s #380
1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

Cafe Central
500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

Metropolis Cafe
138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

 

Bibb County:

El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 80 (up from 70 four days prior)
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019

J & R Bar-B-Que
836 HAZEL ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019

Kroger Coffee Shop/Starbucks
4321 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019

Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia
6601 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019

Dairy Queen
4471 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

Grand Opera House
651 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Inspection Score: 70 (improved score four days later–see above)
Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

Kudzu Seafood Company
512 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

Li Monz Sips-N-Dips LLC
3745 CREST DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

Shurling Seafood
737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

Church’s Chicken
777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

 

Dodge County:

Pittman Side Track Cafe
312 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2019

 

Houston County:

American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2019

Morningside Elementary School
1206 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

Every Day Wings & Things
100 A GUNN RD STE 2 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

Papa John’s #3295
322 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

Lake Joy Elementary School
985 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

Lake Joy Primary
995 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

 

Monroe County:

Waffle House #136
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019

The Toasted River
8703 GA 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019

Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

Whistle Stop Cafe
446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

 

Peach County:

Wendy’s
318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019

McDonald’s
404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019

Marco’s Pizza
315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Score: 08-30-2019

Sodexo-Food Center
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

 

Pulaski County:

McDonald’s
73 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019

Pinewood Manor
277 COMMERCE ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019

 

Upson County:

Kenny’s BBQ
GREEN ST PO BOX 73 CONCORD, GA 30206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2019

 

Washington County:

Washington Correctional Institution
13262 HWY 24 E DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019

Washington State Prison Staff Dining
13262 24 HWY E DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019

 

Wheeler County:

Divine Inspirations Cafe
10 NW THIRD AVE GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019

Austin Diner
5 E 2ND AVE GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019

