Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 26-30

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 26 and Friday, August 30. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

The Real Deal Grill & More

185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

Papa John’s #380

1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

Cafe Central

500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

Metropolis Cafe

138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

Bibb County:

El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 80 (up from 70 four days prior)

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019

J & R Bar-B-Que

836 HAZEL ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019

Kroger Coffee Shop/Starbucks

4321 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019

Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia

6601 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019

Dairy Queen

4471 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

Grand Opera House

651 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Inspection Score: 70 (improved score four days later–see above)

Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

Kudzu Seafood Company

512 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

Li Monz Sips-N-Dips LLC

3745 CREST DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

Shurling Seafood

737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 68

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

Church’s Chicken

777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

Dodge County:

Pittman Side Track Cafe

312 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2019

Houston County:

American Deli

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2019

Morningside Elementary School

1206 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

Every Day Wings & Things

100 A GUNN RD STE 2 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

Papa John’s #3295

322 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles

1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

Lake Joy Elementary School

985 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

Lake Joy Primary

995 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

Monroe County:

Waffle House #136

286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019

The Toasted River

8703 GA 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019

Marco’s Pizza

279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019

Whistle Stop Cafe

446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

Peach County:

Wendy’s

318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019

McDonald’s

404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019

Marco’s Pizza

315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Score: 08-30-2019

Sodexo-Food Center

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019

Pulaski County:

McDonald’s

73 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019

Pinewood Manor

277 COMMERCE ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019

Upson County:

Kenny’s BBQ

GREEN ST PO BOX 73 CONCORD, GA 30206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2019

Washington County:

Washington Correctional Institution

13262 HWY 24 E DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019

Washington State Prison Staff Dining

13262 24 HWY E DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019

Wheeler County:

Divine Inspirations Cafe

10 NW THIRD AVE GLENWOOD, GA 30428

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019

Austin Diner

5 E 2ND AVE GLENWOOD, GA 30428

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019