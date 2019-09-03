Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 26-30

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 26 and Friday, August 30. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
The Real Deal Grill & More
185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019
Papa John’s #380
1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019
Cafe Central
500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019
Metropolis Cafe
138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019
Bibb County:
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 80 (up from 70 four days prior)
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019
J & R Bar-B-Que
836 HAZEL ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019
Kroger Coffee Shop/Starbucks
4321 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019
Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia
6601 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019
Dairy Queen
4471 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019
Grand Opera House
651 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Inspection Score: 70 (improved score four days later–see above)
Inspection Date: 08-26-2019
Kudzu Seafood Company
512 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019
Li Monz Sips-N-Dips LLC
3745 CREST DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019
Shurling Seafood
737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019
Church’s Chicken
777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019
Dodge County:
Pittman Side Track Cafe
312 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2019
Houston County:
American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2019
Morningside Elementary School
1206 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019
Every Day Wings & Things
100 A GUNN RD STE 2 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019
Papa John’s #3295
322 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019
Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019
Lake Joy Elementary School
985 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019
Lake Joy Primary
995 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019
Monroe County:
Waffle House #136
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019
The Toasted River
8703 GA 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019
Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2019
Whistle Stop Cafe
446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019
Peach County:
Wendy’s
318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019
McDonald’s
404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019
Marco’s Pizza
315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Score: 08-30-2019
Sodexo-Food Center
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2019
Pulaski County:
McDonald’s
73 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019
Pinewood Manor
277 COMMERCE ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019
Upson County:
Kenny’s BBQ
GREEN ST PO BOX 73 CONCORD, GA 30206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2019
Washington County:
Washington Correctional Institution
13262 HWY 24 E DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019
Washington State Prison Staff Dining
13262 24 HWY E DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2019
Wheeler County:
Divine Inspirations Cafe
10 NW THIRD AVE GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019
Austin Diner
5 E 2ND AVE GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2019