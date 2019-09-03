Sunny and warm conditions expected over next several days

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – While Hurricane Dorian begins to make its move to the north, here in Middle Georgia we will stay dry and continue to gradually warm up as we head through the next several days.

TODAY.

Mostly sunny skies are expected again today as temperatures are going to be back on the rise towards the middle 90’s. The coastal showers are not going to work very far inland so I expect us to stay dry this afternoon and evening. Tonight temperatures will cool off into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under a clear sky.

HURRICANE DORIAN.

As of the 5 am update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Dorian continues to pummel Grand Bahama Island as a Category 3 storm. Movement of the hurricane has been nearly stationary over the past 24 hours and that has led to catastrophic conditions on the island as feet of rain have fallen while storm surge and hurricane force winds continue to batter the area. Expect Dorian to move north in the next 24-36 hours, coming close to the Georgia coastline. Along the Georgia coastline a Hurricane Watch is in effect as hurricane conditions (74+ mph winds) are possible in the area within the next 48 hours. Middle Georgia impacts from Dorian will be minimal as very little rain, if any, is expected to fall across our area. Wind gusts will pick up tomorrow coming in around 25-30 miles per hour.

TOMORROW.

Sunny conditions are expected on Wednesday afternoon while Hurricane Dorian makes its way close to the Georgia coast. The only noticeable difference will be the wind speed as wind gusts will be picking up during the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the middle 90’s.

REST OF WORK WEEK.

Dry conditions are expected through the extended forecast with temperatures generally running in the middle 90’s during the afternoon and falling into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s overnight.

