Teen charged in shooting at Labor Day party

SPARTA, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) –A teenager in Hancock County has been arrested after a shooting during a party.

18-year-old Darius Jermon Reaves was taken into custody early Monday morning just after 3 a.m.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investiagation, a Sparta Police Officer conducted a traffic stop just after midnight Monday, for a violation. During the stop, the officer noticed two people, 16-year-old Eani Walton and 33-year-old Robert Williams, suffered gunshot wounds. Both victims were able to provided information about a shooting on Library Drive, and identified the shooter as Reaves.

Preliminary investigation by the GBI revealed Reaves was at a party on Library Drive in Sparta, where his ex-girlfriend, Eani Walton and Robert Williams were also at the party. They says Reaves then shot Walton and Williams, and left the scene.

Reaves was later transported to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, and charged with aggravated assault.

Walton and Williams were taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-444-6471 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 478-445-4173.