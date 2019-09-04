8-month-old in critical condition after Macon crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 8-month-old child is in critical condition after a one vehicle crash in Macon Wednesday.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Bethel Church Road near Fulton Mill Road.

The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Derrick Ricardo Lowe of Lizella lost control of his Honda Accord and hit multiple trees.

Lowe and his 8-month-old son were taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health. Lowe is listed in stable condition .

His 8-month-old son was flown to Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta.

The sheriff’s office is asking for drivers to avoid the area as the crash investigation continues.

Call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500 if you have any information.