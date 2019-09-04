Breezy and dry day ahead as Dorian nears Georgia coast

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Hurricane Dorian finally moved out of the Bahamas yesterday and is moving closer to the Georgia coastline. Impacts will be minimal in Middle Georgia, but coastal regions will still be impacted.

TODAY.

Under a sunny sky we are once again going to see temperatures climbing back up into the middle 90’s across the area. While Dorian is off the coast, we will stay dry in Middle Georgia as rain is not in the forecast for this afternoon. Wind speeds will gradually be picking up throughout the day as well. I expect wind gusts to top out around 30 miles per hour in some of our areas. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under a mostly clear sky.

HURRICANE DORIAN.

After devastating the Bahamas consistently for over 48 hours, Hurricane Dorian is finally makings its trek north. Heavy rain and storm surge are the biggest concerns along the coastal regions of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolina’s. Dorian is forecast to move away from land by the end of the week.

TOMORROW.

More sunshine is on the way for your Thursday afternoon as temperatures will top out in the middle 90’s during the afternoon before falling into the lower 70’s overnight. Wind gusts will top out around 15-20 miles per hour tomorrow.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We stay hot and dry throughout the forecast as rain chances are slim to none through the weekend. Isolated showers will work their way back into the region by next Monday.

