BS Report: September 4th

Georgia won by 24 points last weekend, and for some reason, some people were disappointed. Georgia kept the opposing team, the home team in the game, Vanderbilt, out of the end zone, and for some reason, some people were disappointed. Well, I guess that’s what comes with high expectations. Fans want domination. Fans want perfection. And at some point, we may see that from this Georgia team, but we must be patient. Head coach Kirby Smart knew his team didn’t have to be sexy to get a win last week, so they didn’t need a vertical passing game. They didn’t need to wow the fans watching at home. They just needed a win, even if it looked boring, which is another word I heard describe the win for the Bulldogs. Georgia rushed for 323 yards in the game – 207 more than the number of rushing yards Vanderbilt had in the game. If Georgia keeps on doing that, they’ll be fine. Remember, Coach Smart loves to run the football and stop the run. His team did that well last week in Nashville. And look, while it might not have been a so-called “sexy performance,” if you watched the game you saw tremendous talent. The offense had new receivers like Matt Landers, Lawrence Cager and Demetrius Robertson show what’s to come. And we wondered if running back D’Andre Swift was okay. Well, he was. Swift ran for 147 yards on 16 carries. Plus, we saw Zamir White – we finally saw the young man they call “Zeus.” He had five impressive carries for 51 yards. The defense was a revolving door of talented kids coming in and out of the game. Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Azeez Ojulari and Mark Webb were just a few of the names we saw create havoc – and by keeping the other team out of the end zone, they were doing something right. // We saw last weekend all we need to know about the SEC East. Tennessee got beat by Georgia State. South Carolina lost to North Carolina. And Missouri lost to Wyoming. All three of those teams gave up between 215 and 290 rushing yards. How will they stop Georgia’s running game? How will those three teams compete against Georgia’s offensive line, who most now label as the best offensive line in the country? Sure, Notre Dame, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M will be the four biggest challenges to Georgia this season. So, these other eight games, including the one the other night, are simply the warmup games. That does not mean Georgia can take these games for granted. Georgia can’t take any team for granted. That’s how great teams get in trouble. But they are able to simply prepare for the bigger games – especially against a team like they’re playing this week – Murray State. Think about this… Georgia is going to be so much better in two months, when they play their big games. Think about how much better these young players will be after they have some more experience. So, don’t fret about Georgia not knocking your socks off last week. They did fine, and we saw enough to know this season could be very special.