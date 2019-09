MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Windsor Knights enter their second season playing 8-on-8 football under head coach Randy Grace.

Last season the Knights competed in a non-region schedule. However, they enter this season playing in a region schedule facing all GISA teams.

The Knights return with half of its starters on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

