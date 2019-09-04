Dorian lashes the Georgia coast, as Middle Georgia stays dry and hot

Hurricane Dorian has now started a jog to the north while situated about 100 miles away from the Georgia coast. This northward turn is a good sign for the Georgia coast and means that we will continue to see the least of the impacts compared to the Carolinas.



The current track maintains category 2 strength, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw an increase in strength overnight. By tomorrow afternoon Dorian pushes just off the coast of South Carolina. The next two days will pose the greatest risk to property and people in the form of flooding, storm surge, and damaging winds.



Meanwhile in Middle Georgia we continue to feel the heat through the week and into the weekend. By Friday we will see the maximum subsidence from Dorian, which means that we will see a hot and dry day. The weekend will crank up both the temperatures and the humidity.



Unfortunately we will not see much in the way of a significant cool down or rainfall. The weekend stays dry and hot with plenty of sunshine. A few passing showers and storms will be possible to start the week, with a small cool down into next week.