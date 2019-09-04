Dublin VA Hospital helping evacuees

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 34 evacuees from the Georgia coast have made their way to the Veteran Affairs Medical Center since the start of the day Tuesday, and the hospital is expecting much more.

The VA Medical Center can house around 100 evacuees and Public Affairs Coordinator, Scott Whittington says he believes the hospital will fill every bed.

Millisa Faulkner is an Army veteran who evacuated to the VA Medical Center from Savannah.

She isn’t new toevacuating.

“The last two evacuations I ended up in Atlanta and it was so stressful,” Faulkner said.

She said she started making calls as early as Sunday to try and find a place for her and her Chihuahua, Cujo, to go.

Faulkner and Cujo arrived at the VA Medical Center early Tuesday morning.

“It’s just so great to find a place that allows dogs and who accommodated to me and Cujo,” Faulkner said.

Lucious Hill, a Vietnam veteran, says this is his third evacuation to Dublin with his wife and friends.

Hill says the VA Medical Center does everything it can to make sure evacuees have what they need.

“If you treat them nice they will come back,” Hill said.

The VA isn’t only taking in veterans.

“It benefits everybody,” Hill said.

Hill recalls the first time he came to the hospital with his wife during Hurricane Matthew.

He says there were no hotels or motels available, but then they found the VA Medical Center.

Hill says he and his wife stayed at the hospital for 16 days until they could return home.

“These hurricanes are so unpredictable, I never knew it could be so devastating,” Hill said.

All evacuees get three meals a day, a chance to shower and a goody bag full of toiletries they may have forgotten when they packed for their trip.