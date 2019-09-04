Estranged husband of missing Connecticut woman arrested again

The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother has been arrested again — this time, for another charge of tampering with evidence, according to authorities.

Fotis Dulos, a real estate developer, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Connecticut State Police at his Farmington home. Dulos, 51, was released after posting a $500,000 bond and is next due in court on Sept. 12, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Fotis Dulos did not speak to reporters after his Wednesday release, except to say that it was an “exhausting fight” and that he loved his children. His attorney, Norm Pattis, said that Fotis Dulos intends to plead not guilty to the new charges.

“There’s not much here that we hadn’t heard before and I question the wisdom of these charges at this slate date,” Pattis said. “The requirement to make another bond seems simply that it was a stunt on the state’s part to try to wear down our will to exist.”

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been free on bail since their arrest in early June for hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. He has been under GPS monitoring and barred from contacting his family.

Surveillance footage showed the pair discarding items that had Jennifer Dulos’ blood on them. Prosecutors said Fotis Dulos’ DNA was found in his wife’s home.

Jennifer DulosNew Canaan Police Dept.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen on May 24, after dropping her kids off at school. New Canaan police responded to a report of a missing person later that night. Her vehicle was found the day she disappeared.

She moved to New Canaan with her children in 2017, about 70 miles from where where she lived with Fotis Dulos in Farmington.