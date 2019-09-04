Fort Valley State University welcomes Savannah State evacuees

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University is spreading southern hospitality by sharing its campus with Savannah State University.

After Govenor Brian Kemp and city officials urged Chatham County to evacuate, Fort Valley State University welcomed Savannah State students to their campus to get away from Hurricane Dorian.

“We almost feel like we’re students here, they invited us to their classes with them,” Student Jordan Peterman said.

“A lot of people have been very engaging, they have been coming out and making us feel comfortable. I am a member of Iota Phi Theta fraternity incorporated, and they invited me to their Greek night to represent my chapter and school,” student Rashaun Inman said.

Fort Valley State students and staff are showing the SSU students what “HBCU Unity” is all about.

“This is our second time coming to Fort Valley. The first year was phenomenal and this year has been amazing as well. By the time we got here, it was just like being at home,” Savannah State University student Dean Bonita Bradley said.