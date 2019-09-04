GBI: Two men found shot to death in Pulaski County

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The GBI is investigating the shooting death of two men in Pulaski County.

Special Agent Lindsey Wilkes with the GBI Eastman Office says that on September 2 around 7:30 p.m the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office asked for help with a death investigation.

According to Special Agent Wilkes, 46-year-old Alton Douglas Bullington of Vienna and 40-year-old Justin Smith of Hawkinsville were found dead at a residence located on Burnt Bridge Road in Pulaski County near the Dooly County line.

Both men died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Agent Wilkes says a third party witnessed the incident. No suspect is being sought at this time.

Agent Wilkes says they’re waiting for autopsy results. She says it’s not been officially ruled a murder-suicide.

If anyone has information, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988.