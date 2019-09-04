Governor Kemp extends state of emergency to 21 counties

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp extended the state of emergency declaration to 21 counties in the southern and coastal parts of Georgia.

This comes from a Georgia Department of Transportation news release.

The news release says that Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a category two hurricane. However, officials expect tropical storm-force winds to reach the Georgia coast between 6 p.m. Wednesday and midnight Thursday.

GDOT says they are prepared for Hurricane Dorian on a state-wide level.

The following counties are included in the state of emergency declaration:

Appling

Bacon

Brantley

Bryan

Bulloch

Camden

Charlton

Chatham

Clinch

Echols

Effingham

Evans

Glynn

Liberty

Long

McIntosh

Pierce

Screven

Tattnall

Wayne

Ware

Officials say that the storm is currently moving at 8 miles an hour. Coastal communities can expect three to four foot storm surges and flooding.

For the public’s safety, GDOT closed:

Talmadge Memorial Bridge on US17 in Savannah-Chatham Count

Sidney Lanier Bridge on US 17/SR 25

St. Simon’s Island causeway in Glynn County

In addition, GDOT halted all flights and train travel to potentially affected areas. Also, the ports of Savannah and Brunswick have been closed.

GDOT removed the contraflow lanes on I-16 and the interstate has returned to normal east/west operation.