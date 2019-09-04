Lanes on I-16 westbound until further notice

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Contraflow lanes will be in effect on I-16 until further notice is given by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

All lanes from Savannah through exit 39 in Dublin will all flow westbound as coastal residents evacuate in preparation for Hurricane Dorian. All entry ramp arms for I-16 were let down at 8 a.m. Tuesday, and will remain down until the all clear is given. All eastbound traffic has been detoured to US Highway 80.

Click here for GDOT updates, and travel information and data.