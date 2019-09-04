Michigan becomes first state to ban sale of flavored e-cigarettes

Michigan has become the first state to prohibit sales of most flavored e-cigarettes in a bold move to curb the underage vaping epidemic.

The ban will cover both online and in-store sales of all e-cigarette flavors except tobacco. It will take effect in a few weeks, and allow businesses 30 days to comply.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the goal is to get flavors like “Fruit Loops, Fanta and Nilla wafers” out of the hands of children and teens.

“Behind the candy taste, however, is a product that hooks kids and adults alike: E-cigarettes can deliver nicotine more than twice as quickly as tobacco cigarettes,” Whitmer wrote in a letter to Michigan state senators.

“I am committed to protecting public health,” she added. “There is no doubt that keeping nicotine out of the hands of kids is one of the most powerful ways to fulfill that commitment.”

The popularity of e-cigarettes among teenagers has skyrocketed in recent years. In February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 78 percent increase in high school students vaping from 2017 to 2018.

Last week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported that the state is investigating six cases of severe respiratory illnesses linked to vaping.

An NBC News survey of state health departments has revealed at least 329 confirmed or possible cases nationwide.

One person has died of the illness in Illinois. Others have developed severe, progressive lung disease, and have required ongoing mechanical breathing assistance.

The CDC is working with states to try to pinpoint an e-cigarette ingredient, e-liquid, device or purchase method linking the cases.

