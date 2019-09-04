No rollback for Warner Robins millage rate

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The millage rate will not rollback in Warner Robins, according to the assistant to the Mayor, Mandy Stella.

Council members made the decision Tuesday night to leave the millage rate at 9.98.

Mayor Randy Toms says this will eventually add money to the city fund that goes towards law enforcement and safety, among other things.

Mayor Toms stresses this is not a millage rate increase.

Property taxes will rise only on new homes and if the value of an existing home increases.