Warner Robins council candidate unqualified to run

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A candidate for Warner Robins City Council has been ruled “not qualified” to run.

City Election Superintendent Michelle Riley made the ruling Wednesday after a challenge was proposed to Zachary Collins’ candidacy. Collins was running for the Post 2 seat.

Riley ruled that candidate Eric Langston, who’s also running for the Post 2 seat, is qualified to run.

Both challenges were made on the basis of the candidates’ residency. Three hearings were held at City Hall Tuesday.

The Warner Robins city website shows Collins and Langston competing against Stephen Baughier and Charles “Charlie” Bibb.

A city news release says a determination on challenges filed against Post 4 candidate Kevin Lashley is expected to be issued Thursday, September 5.

Lashley is running against Tim Thomas.

The city charter states candidates must reside in the city for at least a year from the date of qualifying and in their post for six months.