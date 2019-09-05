Body of 10-year-old girl missing for days found in shed, stepmom arrested

A 10-year-old Indiana girl whose disappearance prompted a dayslong search by police and volunteers was found dead in a plastic trash bag stashed in a shed behind her home Wednesday, and her stepmother was arrested for allegedly killing her.

Police in Gas City, about 80 miles northeast of Indianapolis, appealed to the public on Sunday to help them search for Skylea Rayn Carmack, who was last seen at 4 p.m. Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Skylea Carmack.Gas City Police Dept.

“She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” the Indiana State Police said in a statewide alert Sunday.

On Wednesday, the alert was canceled when Skylea’s body was found in a plastic bag in the backyard shed.

Her stepmother, Amanda Carmack, 34, was arrested for murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death, and strangulation, according to the Indiana State Police. She is being held at the Grant County Jail.

Police said the 10-year-old was likely killed between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, and preliminary evidence indicates she was strangled, though an autopsy would be performed to verify her cause of death.

Amanda Carmack.Grant County Jail

The Gas City Police Department, Indiana State Police, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Gas City residents had scoured areas near Skylea’s home and passed out flyers with a picture of the 5-foot-tall, 100-pound girl. The flyers said she was last seen wearing a shirt with Mario and Luigi on it and would answer to “Sky” or “Boog.”

On Wednesday night, the child’s friends, family and neighbors gathered to pay tribute to Skylea, lighting candles, reading poems, reciting prayers and delivering letters.