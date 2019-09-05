Cat of the Week: Frenchie

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a four month old kitten named Frenchie!

- Advertisement -

Frenchie is looking for someone who can cuddle and provide lots of love to her. Ashleigh Allen, a volunteer at Kitty City, says that Frenchie is a calm and shy kitty that will fit in well for many types of families! From young to old, Frenchie is the perfect kitten for several age groups and is looking for a forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting Frenchie or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!