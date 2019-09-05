Georgia Mobile Dairy Classroom visits Heard Elementary School

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – From the farm to the classroom, one organization is spreading the knowledge about agriculture to students.

The Georgia Mobile Dairy Classroom visited Heard Elementary School Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Students got the chance to learn about farming and the dairy process in a hands-on way.

“Ag touches everything that we do, from the food that we eat, to the money that we touch,” Heard Elementary Agriculture Teacher Carol Baker Dunn said.

The classroom includes features with a real dairy cow and fully operational milking equipment.

“The Mobile Dairy Classroom brings a big impact because the students get this experience at a young age, and can become an interest for them if they ever want to learn more about dairy,” Baker Dunn said.

Heard Elementary was recently approved as one of 20 elementary schools in the state to offer an agriculture program.