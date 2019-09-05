Hot and dry conditions to continue through weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Hurricane Dorian has regained a little bit of strength off of the Georgia/South Carolina border, but the only impact to be felt in Middle Georgia is a slight pickup in the wind this afternoon.

TODAY.

Sunny conditions are going to hang around again today, and that means temperatures are going to be right back in the middle 90’s area wide. We will see the breeze hang around today as well. A northwest wind sustained at ten to fifteen miles per hour with gusts up to twenty-five miles per hour is likely as Dorian moves away. Overnight temperatures will cool off quickly after sunset. I am expecting temperatures to bottom out in the middle to upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

HURRICANE DORIAN.

After spending much of the day yesterday as a Category 2 storm, Dorian got into the warm waters of the Gulf Stream and strengthened back into a major hurricane. This morning, as of 5 am, Dorian is located about 80 miles to the south of Charleston. Landfall in the Carolina’s is possible later today and into tomorrow morning. Past that, Dorian is expected to continue to move to the north.

TOMORROW.

The mostly sunny days are going nowhere anytime soon! We will see temperatures back in the middle 90’s during the afternoon and near 70° overnight. For the second consecutive week there will be no issues for any Friday night football games!

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

It will be a dry and hot weekend across Middle Georgia as temperatures are going to hang in the middle to upper 90’s under a mostly sunny sky. As we get into the early part of next week we will start to increase rain chances ever so slightly. Isolated showers will be back on Monday before a little bit better coverage of rain and a few storms return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

