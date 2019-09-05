International Day of Charity Spotlight: Jay’s Hope Foundation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- If giving back makes you feel good, then you’ll love everything about today.

It’s the International Day of Charity, which focuses on volunteering, donating, and raising awareness of local causes and charities.

One local, non-profit organization, in particular, helps families of children who have cancer, and with September being Childhood Cancer Awareness month, what better way to bring awareness than learning about this local charity.

Jay’s Hope Foundation helps more than 500 families around the state of Georgia who are battling with a child who has cancer.

According to Jay’s Hope, 46 families every day learn that their child has cancer.

Jay’s Hope provides support for these families through various services.

According to the Development Director for Jay’s Hope, Christie Johnson, the foundation has a small staff of 3 people, so they rely heavily on volunteers.

Johnson says the foundation provides activities for children, meal cards, gas cards and financial help when needed.

Jay’s HOPE hosted an art day for families to enjoy creating something fun.

Jay’s Hope also offers a tutor to go into the hospital to teach the children who are battling with cancer.

“We rely solely on donations and sponsors, we get no federal or state grants,” Johnson said.

Johnson says donating and volunteering to a charity helps so many people in the community.

Jay’s Hope also has a Hats 4 Hope program in schools, where students can donate a dollar and wear a hat to support friends who are battling cancer.

More than 60 schools in the area participate in Hats 4 Hope.

If you are interested in donating to Jay’s Hope or volunteering, head to jayshope.org

For a list of local charities, visit https://www.gatewaymacon.org/about-macon-ga/macon-area-charities.cms