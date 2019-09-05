“It’s long overdue”: Commissioners work to widen Bass Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb commissioners are working to help make traveling on Bass Road easier. Commissioners want to widen the road from two to four lanes from New Forsyth Street to Providence Blvd.

As stores move into the new North Macon Shopping Center, Commissioner Valerie Wynn expects even more traffic.

“To be honest, we need it right now. We kind of put the cart before the horse with all this building, but we’ve needed the road widening on Bass for years,” she said.

Drivers say widening the road is needed because of all of the new construction on and around Bass Road, near I-75.

“Especially in the evening time, with the school down there at the bottom… They’re going to need it with that new shopping center,” driver Audrey Boston said.

The county and Georgia Department of Transportation are working together to develop a plan. GDOT plans to allocate $30.5 million toward the project and more $5 million would come from county SPLOST funds.

“I do not want to take SPLOST money from other projects that have been planned, and the money has been designated for that, but we want to see if there’s SPLOST money that hasn’t been accounted for, for this project. We’ll find it. We got to,” Wynn said.

Commissioners will consider the plan during committee meetings on Tuesday.