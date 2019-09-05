Macon restaurant accepts donations for Bahamas disaster relief

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Tropical Flava Caribbean Restaurant on Ingleside Avenue is accepting donations to help the Bahamas after Dorian destroyed much of the islands.

Tropical Flava owner James Duncombe and employee Paulita Ellis Lyder say they’re relieved to hear from family in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian ripped apart the islands earlier this week.

“We went almost two days without communication. That was probably the longest day of all of our lives,” Lyder said.

With ties to the Bahamas, it went without thinking for the pair to help those recovering from Dorian.

“I just couldn’t fathom for a minute that much water in Grand Bahama. That’s personal for me, so I had to do something,” Duncombe said.

He says they’re accepting donations from September 5th thru the 15th to send back to the islands.

Duncombe says he finally got a call from his 84-year-old mother in the Bahamas Thursday morning. She says they only have enough water supply for the next two to three days.

“People are getting water from their swimming pools to wash dishes, flush toilets, whatever. I don’t think they’re in a state of panic yet, but I can see in another 3 to 4 days people are going to be panicking,” he said.

Duncombe and Lyder are shipping their donations to the islands on September 16th. They’re asking for water, Gatorade, canned foods, toiletries, and medical supplies.

If you’d like to donate or volunteer, you can drop off supplies at the restaurant or call (478) 257-6667.