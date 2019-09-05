Man who rapped about burying girlfriend charged in girlfriend's murder

A California man who officials say was on video rapping about burying his girlfriend has been charged in the death of his girlfriend.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles County charged Robert Anthony Camou with killing his girlfriend, who disappeared in July and whose body has not been found, the district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Camou, 27, of Monrovia, faces one count of murder with a special circumstance allegation of killing a witness in the death of a woman identified by the district attorney’s office as Amanda C., 31.

Prosecutors believe that Camou killed the woman on or about July 29 while out on bail on an April charge of battering his girlfriend.

A video of Camou rapping about burying his girlfriend surfaced in July, NBC Los Angeles reported, but it was not immediately clear Wednesday night whether it played any role in the murder charge.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office in early August named Camou a suspect in the disappearance of Amanda Kathleen Custer, who was believed to have been taken against her will after a domestic violence incident on July 29.

The sheriff’s office also said at that time that it was aware of a video showing Camou rapping.

Camou was being held in jail Wednesday night. It was not immediately clear from online records if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The murder charge also carries an allegation that Camou was out on bail when he committed the crime, and if convicted, he faces the possibility of the death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole, the district attorney’s office said. A decision on whether to seek the death penalty has not been made.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles and Pasadena police departments, the district attorney’s office said.

Camou has previously been charged with first-degree burglary, injuring a girlfriend, assault and battery, the district attorney’s office said.