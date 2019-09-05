Salvation Army serves thousands of evacuee meals

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army of Greater Macon has served more than 5,000 meals for Hurricane Dorian evacuees in the past three days in addition to its regular meal distribution efforts.

With food donations from the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and Walmart, Salvation Army crews and volunteers have been able to prepare, deliver, and serve three meals a day to more than 600 people.

The organization collaborated with Bibb County EMA, the Bibb County Animal Shelter, and South Bibb Red Cross which all serve as shelters for evacuees. Meals are prepared and delivered to all 3, including a continental breakfast, a hot lunch, and dinner.