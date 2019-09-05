United Way of Central Georgia assists Hurricane Dorian evacuees

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The United Way of Central Georgia and the 211 Resource Center are helping Hurricane Dorian evacuees.

Both organizations will continue to operate 24-hours a day, 7 days a week during Hurricane Dorian.

“We have activated our 211 services to help those displaced by Hurricane Dorian. Before, during, and after the storm, our 211 Contact Center is here to help our communities recover and rebuild,” United Way of Central Georgia President and CEO George McCanless said.

Evacuees can call 211 or text DorianGA to 478-898-211 to access information on food, shelter, and emergency relief services available in our area.