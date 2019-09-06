Amazon’s Fulfillment Center opens creating 1,000 jobs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Amazon boxes have been at many household footsteps across the country. Now, Amazon’s Fulfillment Center is in Middle Georgia’s backyard.

The wait is over, Amazon in Macon on Sardis Church Road is officially open.

After months of anticipation, doors are open for opportunities for hundreds of people in Middle Georgia.

”This is definitely a career for me,” employee Kimberly Wright said.

Employees have been training at the facility for a month.

Only after a week of working at Amazon, Wright received her first promotion as ambassador.

“I’m ready for my next vest,” she said.

What was suppose to be just 500 employees on Amazon’s payroll, is now up to 1,000. Giving hundreds in Middle Georgia, a chance to climb the ladder like Wright.

”If people just work hard and do their job right, they’ll have a job for life. I can see that,” Macon-Bibb Commissioner Valerie Wynn said.

General Manager Corey Landry says Middle Georgia was the right fit for Amazon.

”First thing we look for is good support from the community and a talented group of associates that we can pull from and we absolutely had that here,” Landry said.

During the event, Amazon also presented a $30,000 donation to the Cal Ripken Senior Foundation. The foundation is creating a STEM center in Macon.