Celebrating Otis Redding’s birthday during First Friday

MACON Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- It’s Otis Redding’s 78th birthday, and the whole town is celebrating.

Leila Regan-Porter is the Executive Assistant at the Otis Redding Foundation.

She says the foundation likes to do things with the city to recognize Redding’s birthday, and celebrate his love for Macon.

The mission of the Otis Redding Foundation is to empower, enrich, and motivate young people through music programs, writing, and instrumental programs.

Redding’s birthday is September 9th, but the foundation partnered with NewTown Macon to make First Friday his birthday celebration.

Regan-Porter says Soul Spots will feature performances from Otis Music Campers, Bethany Tapee and Haley Favors (6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Second Street, near Fatty’s Pizza) and Otis Music Camp Coaches Vinson Muhammad (performing at ALäZ) and Sa’von King (7 p.m. to 8 p.m. near the fountain at Third and Cherry).

Local restaurants will serve King Of Soul-inspired fare, featuring Decadent Dessert Bar, The Rookery, Oliver’s Corner Bistro, Spud Dogs, Satterfield’s, and Ocmulgee Brewpub.

A portion of the proceeds from the specials will go to the Otis Redding Foundation’s music and arts education programs.

Regan-Porter says Otis Redding was influential in “Macon’s Soul Sound” and no matter where Otis traveled, he always came back to Macon.

“We want to be a reminder to the city that we are still here and to be able to have that legacy of Otis to be remembered,” Regan-Porter said.