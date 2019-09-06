Coliseum Medical Center to host medication take back event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Coliseum Medical Center says more than 130 people die every day from an opioid overdose.

Coliseum Medical Center is partnering with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office will try to lower those numbers back by hosting a medication take back event.

The Director of Pharmacy, Cheryl Swain, says the event helps eliminate overdose and the chance of medicine getting in the wrong hands.

Any and all medications that are expired or not used, should be dropped off.

The event is Saturday, at Coliseum Northside Hospital.

You can drop them off at the Emergency Room bay.

Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with hospital employees will be outside from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect medication.