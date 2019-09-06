Dangerous heat likely for the weekend in Middle Georgia

Behind Hurricane Dorian we have seen dry air move in across the southeast. We have also seen an increase in our temperatures. Highs today made it to the mid 90’s with full sunshine. Expect more of the same for Saturday with highs in the upper 90’s and a (very) isolated chance of a pop up shower.



Heat sticks around through the weekend and into next week, with no real end in sight. We will also see an increase in humidity which will push our “feels like” temperatures into the 100’s. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks if you are working outdoors for the next few days.



By next week we will see a few chances for showers and storms. Expect mainly chances for pop up showers and storms during the afternoon Monday through Wednesday.