Deputies arrest Coffee County woman after she pulls knife on them

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Coffee County woman after she drew a knife and tried to cut them.

Authorities identified the woman as 22-year-old Lauren Nicole Williams, of Nicholls Georgia.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies along with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant to Williams at the Roadway Inn in Macon. Cherokee County had a warrant for her arrest.

Authorities say the incident happened on Sept. 4 around 9:40 a.m.

Deputies say as officers attempted to arrest Williams, she tried to cut them with a knife. Officers later detained Williams after tasing her twice and using a shield to restrain her.

No one reported any injuries during this incident.

Deputies took Williams to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with five counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer. She is being held without bond.

She also has the hold for Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office on the multiple warrants.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.