Dorian finally moving away from southeast

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Hurricane Dorian has been the talk of the town for the better part of the past week and a half, but by tomorrow Dorian will have moved away from the southeast.

TODAY.

Temperatures are going to top back out in the middle to upper 90’s this afternoon under a sunny sky. We will stay dry this afternoon once again. If you have plans to be out for Friday night football then you are in luck with the forecast! There are going to be no issues with the weather this evening as temperatures will be running in the 80’s by the start of the game. By the final sound of the horn temperatures will have fallen into the 70’s.

DORIAN.

After hitting the Carolina’s hard yesterday, Dorian will continue to impact North Carolina today before moving away. Still a Category 1 storm as of 5 am, Hurricane Dorian’s latest forecast track takes the storm north over the next several days.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

It is going to be a hot and mostly dry weekend across our area. Tomorrow we will have a cold front pass through that will give us the slightest chance of a passing shower. With dry air in place we may only see one or two showers. Temperatures this weekend are going to top out in the upper 90’s so make sure to stay plenty hydrated if you have to be outdoors for long periods of time. Next week we will see an isolated rain chance on Tuesday and Wednesday, but other than that we stay dry with temperatures in the middle to upper 90’s.

