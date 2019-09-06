The End Zone: Week 3 scores and highlights

Thursday, September 5:
Perry , Westside
Friday, September 6:
Northside , Jones County
Baldwin , Veterans
Central , Howard
Morrow , Mary Persons
West Laurens , Dodge County
Dutchtown , Crisp County
Lee County , Peach County
Bleckley County , Telfair County
Swainsboro , Dublin
East Laurens , Jeff Davis
Macon County , Southwest
Wilcox County , Hawkinsville
Warren County , Johnson County
Crawford County , Central, Talbotton
Dooly County , Fitzgerald
Turner County , Taylor County
ACE Charter , Lamar County
FPD , Mount Vernon
Hancock Central , Josey
Stratford , George Walton
Trinity Christian , Tattnall
Twiggs County , Treutlen
Wilkinson County , Aquinas
John Milledge , Brentwood
Westfield , Southland
Saturday, September 7:
Rutland , Houston County