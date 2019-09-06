Kings Chapel Elementary School kicks off Grandparents Day celebration

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students, parents, and staff gathered around at Kings Chapel Elementary School to host their annual Grandparents Day Celebration.

More than 500 grandparents showed up to enjoy a performance put on by the elementary school. They also got to sit down, and enjoy a lunch with their grandchildren afterward.

Principal William Ray says the event is a way of recognizing the importance of grandparents in the lives of their students, and thanking them for their many contributions.

“We see the impact the grandparents have on the lives of their grandchildren, and how they play such a big role from dropping their kids off in the morning to picking them up,” Ray said.

This year’s theme for the celebration was, “Knowledge is Our Superpower.”

Students also performed thematic songs and enjoyed other activities with their grandparents.