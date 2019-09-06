Macon woman arrested for stealing Chihuahua, puppies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities arrested a Macon woman who was bitten by a Chihuahua after stealing it from its home.

Authorities identified the suspect as 40-year-old Robin Fender, of Macon.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in the 100 block of Lokchapee Landing about a person being bitten by a dog.

Authorities say when deputies arrived, the Animal Enforcement informed them that a Chihuahua bit Fender. Deputies say that Fender reportedly removed the dog from a house on Saint Charles Place.

Authorities later discovered that the owner of the Chihuahua was in the Houston County Jail. The Chihuahua also had four puppies.

Deputies determined that Fender broke into the house and removed the animals without the owner’s permission. The owner of the dogs had a neighbor who was caring for the animals while she was in jail.

Authorities took the dogs to Animal Welfare until the owner can pick them up.

Deputies took Fender to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with Burglary. Authority set her bond at $8,450.00.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.